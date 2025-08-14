Carbon Taxes: Revenue-Driven or Climate Solution?

New research spanning 19 countries has found that low carbon taxes are primarily instituted to generate tax revenue or fulfill global expectations rather than curbing emissions. This revelation prompts questions about the efficacy of carbon taxes as a genuine climate policy tool.

Johan Lilliestam, the lead author from Germany's Friedrich Alexander University Erlangen-Nurnberg, stated that reducing emissions is often not the core reason behind implementing carbon taxes worldwide. The study, published in One Earth, delves into various national carbon tax designs introduced from 1990 to 2023, finding that many remain below emission-reducing thresholds.

The research highlights that countries may use the presence of carbon taxes to delay necessary climate policies unless their primary aim aligns directly with climate action. It stresses the importance of transformative measures to achieve significant climate goals swiftly.

