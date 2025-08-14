Minor Quake Jolts Vikarabad: No Damage Reported
A minor earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale hit Vikarabad district in Telangana. Residents of Rangapur village heard loud sounds and felt tremors for a few seconds. District authorities confirmed no damage was reported but are on alert for any future seismic activity.
A minor earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale occurred on Thursday in Vikarabad district, Telangana, according to the National Centre for Seismology. Tremors were felt briefly by the locals.
In Rangapur village, part of Vikarabad district, residents reported hearing a loud noise, prompting them to leave their homes. The source of the sound was initially mistaken for an external accident before confirming it as an earthquake.
Vikarabad district Collector Prateek Jain confirmed no damage from the quake but stressed that the administrative machinery remains on alert in case of future tremors.
