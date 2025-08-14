Left Menu

Minor Quake Jolts Vikarabad: No Damage Reported

A minor earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale hit Vikarabad district in Telangana. Residents of Rangapur village heard loud sounds and felt tremors for a few seconds. District authorities confirmed no damage was reported but are on alert for any future seismic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:38 IST
Minor Quake Jolts Vikarabad: No Damage Reported
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A minor earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale occurred on Thursday in Vikarabad district, Telangana, according to the National Centre for Seismology. Tremors were felt briefly by the locals.

In Rangapur village, part of Vikarabad district, residents reported hearing a loud noise, prompting them to leave their homes. The source of the sound was initially mistaken for an external accident before confirming it as an earthquake.

Vikarabad district Collector Prateek Jain confirmed no damage from the quake but stressed that the administrative machinery remains on alert in case of future tremors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025