Study Reveals Fermented Foods’ Health Impact Varies Across India’s Diverse Populations

A groundbreaking study by the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), has revealed that the health benefits of bioactive peptides found in fermented foods differ across populations—opening the door to personalised nutrition strategies for India’s diverse demographic. Published in Food Chemistry (2025), the research underscores the importance of tailoring dietary recommendations to individual genetic, microbiome, and lifestyle profiles.

Bioactive Peptides: Small but Powerful Molecules

Bioactive peptides (BAPs) are short chains of amino acids—typically 2 to 20 residues—generated during the fermentation process. According to the study led by Prof. Ashis K. Mukherjee (Director, IASST) along with Dr. Maloyjo Joyraj Bhattacharjee, Dr. Asis Bala, and Dr. Mojibr Khan, these peptides can regulate blood pressure, blood sugar, immune responses, and inflammation.

They exert their effects through electrostatic forces, hydrogen bonding, and hydrophobic interactions with key biomolecules, delivering antimicrobial, antihypertensive, antioxidant, and immune-modulatory benefits. Common sources include yogurt, idli, kimchi, miso, natto, and fermented fish—foods long valued in both Indian and global culinary traditions.

Population-Specific Variations in Health Impact

While the potential health effects are impressive, the study found that their bioavailability and efficacy vary significantly across individuals and population groups. Factors influencing these variations include:

Genetic polymorphisms (e.g., variants in ACE and IL-6 genes affecting cardiovascular and inflammatory responses)

Gut microbiota composition shaped by environment and diet

Regional dietary habits

Underlying health conditions

These differences mean that the same fermented food could produce distinct physiological responses in different people—emphasising the need for precision nutrition tailored to India’s heterogeneous population.

Challenges in Harnessing BAP Potential

The researchers also highlighted challenges such as:

Variability in traditional fermentation methods

Stability of peptides during processing and storage

Complex interactions between peptides and gut microbiota

Overcoming these hurdles will require omics-based research—integrating genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics—to fully understand the molecular impact of these foods and refine dietary recommendations.

From Traditional Wisdom to Modern Public Health

The IASST team advocates for the integration of traditional fermented foods into national public health strategies, citing their potential to address lifestyle-related diseases and enhance immune resilience. By modernising rural food systems and promoting scientifically validated indigenous fermentation techniques, India could position itself as a global leader in personalised nutrition.

A Pathway to Healthier, Tailored Diets

This research bridges traditional dietary practices and cutting-edge biotechnology. As scientific understanding deepens, fermented foods could be used not only for general health promotion but as part of targeted interventions for specific communities—ensuring that nutrition policies reflect the biological diversity of the nation.