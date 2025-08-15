Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order Boosts Commercial Spaceflight

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to streamline federal regulations on commercial rocket launches, aiming to benefit private space ventures like Elon Musk's SpaceX. The directive tasks the U.S. transportation secretary with expediting environmental reviews for launch licenses, potentially accelerating private space endeavors.

Updated: 15-08-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 02:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant step for private space enterprises, President Donald Trump has enacted an executive order designed to simplify federal regulations surrounding commercial rocket launches. This development promises to be advantageous for companies such as Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The new directive mandates the U.S. transportation secretary to focus on eliminating or accelerating environmental reviews pertinent to launch licenses. By reducing bureaucratic hurdles, the order is expected to facilitate quicker advancements in private space initiatives.

This presidential move underscores the administration's commitment to fostering the growth of the burgeoning private spaceflight sector, potentially altering the landscape of commercial aerospace ventures in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

