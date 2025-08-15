Trump's Executive Order Boosts Commercial Spaceflight

In a significant step for private space enterprises, President Donald Trump has enacted an executive order designed to simplify federal regulations surrounding commercial rocket launches. This development promises to be advantageous for companies such as Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The new directive mandates the U.S. transportation secretary to focus on eliminating or accelerating environmental reviews pertinent to launch licenses. By reducing bureaucratic hurdles, the order is expected to facilitate quicker advancements in private space initiatives.

This presidential move underscores the administration's commitment to fostering the growth of the burgeoning private spaceflight sector, potentially altering the landscape of commercial aerospace ventures in the United States.

