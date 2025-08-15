Stalled Progress: The Global Fight Against Plastic Pollution

Progress towards a binding global treaty on plastic pollution took a disheartening step back this week. Despite ongoing discussions by the United Nations Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee in Geneva, no agreement was reached.

Hopes were high for the treaty to address the full lifecycle of plastics, set production targets, and regulate harmful additives. However, the negotiations were obstructed by vested interests, particularly from countries with extensive petrochemical industries. The pattern mirrors past scenarios with tobacco, PFAS, and asbestos.

Despite these setbacks, consumers can make a difference. Historical examples, like the ban on microbeads, show industry responsiveness to public demand. By reducing plastic usage and advocating for change, consumers can pressure manufacturers to adopt sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)