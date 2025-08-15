Left Menu

Indian Air Force Mobilizes for J&K Cloudburst Relief Mission

The Indian Air Force is poised to start relief operations in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, following a devastating cloudburst, with helicopters on standby. The flash flood killed at least 60 and injured over 100 in Chisoti. Prime Minister Modi has assured support to local leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 18:22 IST
Indian Air Force Mobilizes for J&K Cloudburst Relief Mission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force is ready to launch relief and rescue operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, deploying two Mi-17 helicopters and one Advanced Light Helicopter in response to a deadly cloudburst, sources reported on Friday.

Operations are set to begin at the first available weather window as a massive flash flood, triggered by the cloudburst, struck Chisoti village on Thursday. Officials confirmed that at least 60 people were killed and over 100 injured.

Identities of 30 of the deceased have been confirmed. In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured assistance during discussions with J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025