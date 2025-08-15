Indian Air Force Mobilizes for J&K Cloudburst Relief Mission
The Indian Air Force is poised to start relief operations in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, following a devastating cloudburst, with helicopters on standby. The flash flood killed at least 60 and injured over 100 in Chisoti. Prime Minister Modi has assured support to local leadership.
The Indian Air Force is ready to launch relief and rescue operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, deploying two Mi-17 helicopters and one Advanced Light Helicopter in response to a deadly cloudburst, sources reported on Friday.
Operations are set to begin at the first available weather window as a massive flash flood, triggered by the cloudburst, struck Chisoti village on Thursday. Officials confirmed that at least 60 people were killed and over 100 injured.
Identities of 30 of the deceased have been confirmed. In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured assistance during discussions with J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
