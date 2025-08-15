Indian Air Force Mobilizes for J&K Cloudburst Relief Mission

The Indian Air Force is ready to launch relief and rescue operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, deploying two Mi-17 helicopters and one Advanced Light Helicopter in response to a deadly cloudburst, sources reported on Friday.

Operations are set to begin at the first available weather window as a massive flash flood, triggered by the cloudburst, struck Chisoti village on Thursday. Officials confirmed that at least 60 people were killed and over 100 injured.

Identities of 30 of the deceased have been confirmed. In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured assistance during discussions with J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

(With inputs from agencies.)