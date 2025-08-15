Left Menu

Latur District Faces Heavy Rainfall: Villages on Flood Alert

Latur district experienced heavy rainfall, particularly in Shirur Anantpal tehsil, recording 95.2 mm. Jalkot had the lowest at 12.5 mm. Alerts have been issued for villages near the Tawarja and Terna rivers due to rising water levels. The Tawarja Medium Project reservoir and Lower Terna Dam are nearing full capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 15-08-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 19:07 IST
Latur District Faces Heavy Rainfall: Villages on Flood Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant meteorological event, Latur district recorded extensive rainfall over a 24-hour period, concluding at 8 am on Friday, local officials reported.

Shirur Anantpal tehsil witnessed the highest downpour at 95.2 millimeters, while Jalkot saw the least at 12.5 millimeters. Other tehsils, including Ausa and Nilanga, also registered substantial precipitation.

Authorities have issued precautionary alerts for villages positioned along the Tawarja and Terna rivers. The water levels in key reservoirs are rising, with the Tawarja Medium Project at 73% capacity and Lower Terna Dam at 85%, prompting further vigilance in nearby areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025