Latur District Faces Heavy Rainfall: Villages on Flood Alert

In a significant meteorological event, Latur district recorded extensive rainfall over a 24-hour period, concluding at 8 am on Friday, local officials reported.

Shirur Anantpal tehsil witnessed the highest downpour at 95.2 millimeters, while Jalkot saw the least at 12.5 millimeters. Other tehsils, including Ausa and Nilanga, also registered substantial precipitation.

Authorities have issued precautionary alerts for villages positioned along the Tawarja and Terna rivers. The water levels in key reservoirs are rising, with the Tawarja Medium Project at 73% capacity and Lower Terna Dam at 85%, prompting further vigilance in nearby areas.

