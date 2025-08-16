Flash Flood Fallout: Temporary Lake Formation in Uttarkashi's Bhagirathi River

Geological experts revealed the formation of a temporary lake in the Bhagirathi River due to recent flash floods in Uttarkashi's Dharali village, impacting nearby Harshil town. The lake emerged following a heavy rainfall event on August 5, which reactivated a local stream in Harshil, leading to severe structural damage, including the Army camp where one person died, 68 are missing, and nine personnel are unaccounted for.

The sudden influx of debris and water led to the creation of a significant alluvial fan, obstructing the original river channel and forming the large lake, approximately 1,500 meters long and 12 to 15 feet deep. This flooding submerged parts of the national highway, a helipad, and posed a threat to Harshil's infrastructure. The topography of the river altered significantly, causing further erosion and structural damage.

Efforts are underway to manually puncture the lake and facilitate water outflow in phases, mitigating downstream flooding risks. Coordination with local authorities and geological experts resulted in a plan to clear debris and restore water flow gradually. Controlled water drainage was successfully carried out by the SDRF and Irrigation Department through small diversion channels, balancing immediate disaster response with ongoing risk assessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)