Earthquake Shakes Australia's East Coast

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake occurred near Australia's east coast, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). Initially, the quake's magnitude was thought to be 5.7. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) below the surface.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 05:44 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 05:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck just off the east coast of Australia on Saturday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The tremor was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) beneath the earth's surface.

Initial reports from the EMSC had indicated a higher magnitude of 5.7 before being revised. The region is well within a seismically active zone, and such quakes, although not uncommon, continue to draw attention due to potential aftermath and impacts.

This seismic event adds to ongoing geological activities monitored regularly by national and international agencies to ensure public safety and preparedness.

