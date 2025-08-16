Earthquake Shakes Australia's East Coast

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck just off the east coast of Australia on Saturday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The tremor was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) beneath the earth's surface.

Initial reports from the EMSC had indicated a higher magnitude of 5.7 before being revised. The region is well within a seismically active zone, and such quakes, although not uncommon, continue to draw attention due to potential aftermath and impacts.

This seismic event adds to ongoing geological activities monitored regularly by national and international agencies to ensure public safety and preparedness.