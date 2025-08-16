Women in Nuclear Gain Hands-On Reactor Training in Canada Through IAEA Programme

A group of women professionals from across the globe visited Canada last month as part of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Lise Meitner Programme (LMP), a flagship initiative aimed at advancing women’s careers in the nuclear sector. The two-week training, held from 14 to 25 July in Ontario, marked the third and final LMP visit of 2025, with a focus on research reactor technologies and applications.

From Argentina to Japan to Canada: A Global Training Circuit

The Canadian visit followed earlier 2025 LMP training missions in Argentina and Japan. In May, participants in Buenos Aires explored nuclear power programme development, while in June, a cohort travelled to Japan to learn about advanced nuclear technologies and observe recovery efforts in Fukushima.

Together, these visits demonstrate the global scope of the LMP, which provides early- and mid-career women professionals with technical exposure, leadership training, and networking opportunities in an industry where women remain underrepresented.

Cutting-Edge Training in Ontario

Hosted by McMaster University, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) and Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), the Canadian leg of the programme exposed participants to some of the country’s most advanced facilities.

Highlights included:

McMaster Nuclear Reactor (MNR): A 5-megawatt thermal open pool reactor used for isotope production, neutron research, and materials testing.

Zero Energy Deuterium (ZED-2) reactor at Chalk River: A critical facility for reactor physics experiments and fuel testing.

Hands-on drills: LMP participants formed an MNR emergency response team during preparedness exercises with McMaster’s Health Physics unit.

Canada’s nuclear sector, with its four operational research reactors and 17 power reactors, provided a rich training environment.

“McMaster University’s advanced research reactors offered participants a unique opportunity to explore how these systems drive developments in nuclear science and technology,” said Gloria Kwong, Head of the IAEA’s Decommissioning and Environmental Remediation Section.

Building Skills Beyond the Lab

The LMP programme did not focus solely on technical training. Participants also attended sessions on:

Project management and leadership ,

Science communication ,

The role of mentorship in advancing women’s careers.

For many attendees, the combination of technical exposure and personal development was transformative.

“I connected with several inspiring women leaders who shared both their successes and the challenges they faced,” said Cici Wulandari, a post-doctoral researcher from Indonesia. “Their openness reminded me that persistence, collaboration, and a clear sense of purpose are powerful tools for growth, especially for women in male-dominated fields.”

Canadian Leadership in Nuclear Diversity

Canadian institutions emphasized the importance of supporting women in nuclear science.

“Sharing our knowledge feels even more special when it supports women advancing in the sector,” said Gina Strati, Director of the Academic Partnership Program at CNL.

McMaster’s Provost, Maureen MacDonald, echoed that sentiment: “The future of nuclear science and engineering is not only bright, but also inclusive—and that is truly transformative.”

Expanding Opportunities for Women in Nuclear

Since its launch in 2023 by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, the LMP has enabled around 80 women from 38 countries to take part in six multi-week visits hosted by Argentina, Japan, Canada, the Republic of Korea and the United States.

The programme complements the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme (MSCFP), which funds master’s studies and internships for women in nuclear-related disciplines. Both initiatives aim to close the gender gap in nuclear fields and build a skilled, diverse workforce to meet growing global demand for nuclear expertise.

“Canada is proud to support the next generation of women leaders in nuclear science,” said Troy Lulashnyk, Canada’s Permanent Representative to the IAEA. “As the nuclear sector grows worldwide, diversity and inclusion are essential for innovation, safety and security.”

Looking Ahead

The IAEA has signalled that details of the next LMP visit will be announced soon. With strong backing from Member States, industry, and academia, the programme continues to gain momentum as a model for advancing women’s participation in nuclear science.

By combining technical excellence, leadership training and global networking, the Lise Meitner Programme is not only preparing a new generation of nuclear professionals, but also ensuring that women’s voices and perspectives are at the centre of shaping the future of nuclear science.