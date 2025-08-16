Bharat Climate Forum Advances India's Cleantech Leadership

The Bharat Climate Forum (BCF) commemorated India's 79th Independence Day by unveiling its 2025 milestones, signaling its success in aligning the nation's economic and climate leadership goals. In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for domestic manufacturing in achieving true independence and self-reliance in critical technologies.

BCF is spearheading this mission to establish a developed India by 2047. A collaboration between Dalberg Advisors and the Council of International Economic Understanding (CIEU), BCF's initiatives are a response to the urgent requirement for robust measures to tackle the climate crisis.

Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa, highlighted the nation's ambition to become a $30 trillion economy, which hinges on leadership in clean technology manufacturing. BCF has successfully brought key issues, such as battery and mineral processing, into the spotlight, pushing for indigenized manufacturing in sectors like solar, wind, and bioenergy.

(With inputs from agencies.)