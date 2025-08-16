Left Menu

Bharat Climate Forum Advances India's Cleantech Leadership

The Bharat Climate Forum (BCF) commemorated India's 79th Independence Day by unveiling its 2025 milestones, showcasing its alignment of India's economic and climate goals. BCF, in collaboration with Dalberg Advisors and CIEU, aims to indigenize manufacturing across six sectors, advancing toward a $30 trillion economy by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 12:09 IST
Bharat Climate Forum Advances India's Cleantech Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat Climate Forum (BCF) commemorated India's 79th Independence Day by unveiling its 2025 milestones, signaling its success in aligning the nation's economic and climate leadership goals. In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for domestic manufacturing in achieving true independence and self-reliance in critical technologies.

BCF is spearheading this mission to establish a developed India by 2047. A collaboration between Dalberg Advisors and the Council of International Economic Understanding (CIEU), BCF's initiatives are a response to the urgent requirement for robust measures to tackle the climate crisis.

Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa, highlighted the nation's ambition to become a $30 trillion economy, which hinges on leadership in clean technology manufacturing. BCF has successfully brought key issues, such as battery and mineral processing, into the spotlight, pushing for indigenized manufacturing in sectors like solar, wind, and bioenergy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025