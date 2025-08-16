Rainstorms Loom Over Rajasthan: Heavy Showers Expected

The Rajasthan Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across several regions in the state, due to an emerging low-pressure system.

Udaipur and Jodhpur divisions are anticipated to see significant rainfall and thunderstorms over the next few days. Meanwhile, Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner will likely experience lighter rainfall with thunder.

This weather pattern is expected to persist into the last week of August as back-to-back low-pressure systems form over the Bay of Bengal, ensuring sustained monsoon activity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)