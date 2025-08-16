Left Menu

Rainstorms Loom Over Rajasthan: Heavy Showers Expected

Rajasthan is bracing for moderate to heavy rainfall as a low-pressure system develops. Udaipur and Jodhpur divisions will experience significant rain, while lighter showers with thunderstorms are expected in Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner. The monsoon is set to remain strong throughout August.

The Rajasthan Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across several regions in the state, due to an emerging low-pressure system.

Udaipur and Jodhpur divisions are anticipated to see significant rainfall and thunderstorms over the next few days. Meanwhile, Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner will likely experience lighter rainfall with thunder.

This weather pattern is expected to persist into the last week of August as back-to-back low-pressure systems form over the Bay of Bengal, ensuring sustained monsoon activity in the region.

