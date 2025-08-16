Rainstorms Loom Over Rajasthan: Heavy Showers Expected
Rajasthan is bracing for moderate to heavy rainfall as a low-pressure system develops. Udaipur and Jodhpur divisions will experience significant rain, while lighter showers with thunderstorms are expected in Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner. The monsoon is set to remain strong throughout August.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-08-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 13:54 IST
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across several regions in the state, due to an emerging low-pressure system.
Udaipur and Jodhpur divisions are anticipated to see significant rainfall and thunderstorms over the next few days. Meanwhile, Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner will likely experience lighter rainfall with thunder.
This weather pattern is expected to persist into the last week of August as back-to-back low-pressure systems form over the Bay of Bengal, ensuring sustained monsoon activity in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Collapse: Heavy Rainfall Claims Life in UP Village
Amarnath Yatra Suspended Due to Heavy Rain and Urgent Repairs
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Heavy Rainfall: IMD Issues Orange Alert
Moderna Navigates Sales Forecast Cut Amid COVID Booster Demand
Tragic House Collapse in Dumka Claims Young Life Amid Heavy Rains