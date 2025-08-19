Left Menu

Tragic Kite-Flying Accident Claims Young Life in Delhi

A 12-year-old boy named Md Saad tragically died after falling from the terrace of his house while flying a kite in southeast Delhi's Zakir Nagar. The incident was confirmed as an accident with no foul play suspected. Saad was a sixth-grade student and son of a welder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 16:16 IST
Tragic Kite-Flying Accident Claims Young Life in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident in southeast Delhi's Zakir Nagar has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy. Md Saad, a class 6 student, died Sunday after falling from the terrace of his four-storey home while flying a kite, according to DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari.

Saad's father, a welder, rushed him to the Holy Family Hospital after the fall, but doctors declared the young boy dead. The incident, which occurred around 4 pm, stirred the local community. CCTV footage confirmed the tragedy was accidental, with no foul play involved.

A video circulating on social media captures the heart-wrenching aftermath as passersby scramble to inform the grieving family. The tragic accident has once again highlighted the risks associated with kite flying in urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025