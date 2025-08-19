Tragic Kite-Flying Accident Claims Young Life in Delhi

A tragic incident in southeast Delhi's Zakir Nagar has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy. Md Saad, a class 6 student, died Sunday after falling from the terrace of his four-storey home while flying a kite, according to DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari.

Saad's father, a welder, rushed him to the Holy Family Hospital after the fall, but doctors declared the young boy dead. The incident, which occurred around 4 pm, stirred the local community. CCTV footage confirmed the tragedy was accidental, with no foul play involved.

A video circulating on social media captures the heart-wrenching aftermath as passersby scramble to inform the grieving family. The tragic accident has once again highlighted the risks associated with kite flying in urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)