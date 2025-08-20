Left Menu

Van Mitra Scheme: A Green Revolution in Haryana

Haryana's Van Mitra scheme, led by Environment Minister Rao Narbir Singh, is turning plantation into a mass movement. The initiative allows sapling planting on both private and forest lands. With 70,000 youth involved, the scheme promotes transparency, direct transfers, and reduces reliance on geo-tagging for verification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:15 IST
Van Mitra Scheme: A Green Revolution in Haryana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Environment and Forest Minister Rao Narbir Singh has intensified efforts to turn the state's plantation initiative, the 'Van Mitra' scheme, into a widespread movement. During a Wednesday meeting, Singh empowered 'Van Mitras' to plant trees on both private and forest lands, broadening the scope for community involvement.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Environment and Forest Department, Anand Mohan Sharan, and senior officials attended the session aimed at bolstering the 2024-launched scheme. The project seeks to engage grassroots participation in afforestation efforts.

To date, 70,000 young individuals have registered, contributing to over two lakh pits. The scheme encourages adherence to new verification methods, replacing geo-tagging with inspections by divisional officers. Monthly honorariums of Rs 15,000 are now distributed through the Direct Benefit Transfer system to maintain transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025