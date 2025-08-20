Van Mitra Scheme: A Green Revolution in Haryana

Haryana Environment and Forest Minister Rao Narbir Singh has intensified efforts to turn the state's plantation initiative, the 'Van Mitra' scheme, into a widespread movement. During a Wednesday meeting, Singh empowered 'Van Mitras' to plant trees on both private and forest lands, broadening the scope for community involvement.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Environment and Forest Department, Anand Mohan Sharan, and senior officials attended the session aimed at bolstering the 2024-launched scheme. The project seeks to engage grassroots participation in afforestation efforts.

To date, 70,000 young individuals have registered, contributing to over two lakh pits. The scheme encourages adherence to new verification methods, replacing geo-tagging with inspections by divisional officers. Monthly honorariums of Rs 15,000 are now distributed through the Direct Benefit Transfer system to maintain transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)