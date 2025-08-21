MBE 2025: Paving the Way for Sustainable Construction in Asia

In December, Shanghai will host the Asia Metal Building Design & Industry Expo (MBE 2025), a pioneering event emphasizing sustainable construction solutions. This expo, organized by prominent Chinese construction associations, will converge industry leaders to showcase and deliberate on innovative building practices.

The expo integrates five major industry exhibitions, with focuses ranging from modular construction and AI-aided design to energy-efficient cold chain logistics. Attendees can expect insight into advanced techniques such as aerogel technology, fire-resistant materials, and cutting-edge insulation solutions.

Over 600 exhibitors will occupy a space of 23,000+ square meters, drawing in over 50,000 global industry professionals and decision-makers. The event promises more than 20 seminars featuring insights from 100+ thought leaders, discussing trends and breakthroughs in building design and sustainability.