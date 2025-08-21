Left Menu

MBE 2025: Paving the Way for Sustainable Construction in Asia

The Asia Metal Building Design & Industry Expo (MBE 2025), set for December in Shanghai, is a key event for industrialized construction solutions. It brings together global industry leaders, exhibitors, and professionals to discuss innovative, sustainable building practices, aligned with China's dual-carbon goals and global development trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 21-08-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 11:25 IST
MBE 2025: Paving the Way for Sustainable Construction in Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In December, Shanghai will host the Asia Metal Building Design & Industry Expo (MBE 2025), a pioneering event emphasizing sustainable construction solutions. This expo, organized by prominent Chinese construction associations, will converge industry leaders to showcase and deliberate on innovative building practices.

The expo integrates five major industry exhibitions, with focuses ranging from modular construction and AI-aided design to energy-efficient cold chain logistics. Attendees can expect insight into advanced techniques such as aerogel technology, fire-resistant materials, and cutting-edge insulation solutions.

Over 600 exhibitors will occupy a space of 23,000+ square meters, drawing in over 50,000 global industry professionals and decision-makers. The event promises more than 20 seminars featuring insights from 100+ thought leaders, discussing trends and breakthroughs in building design and sustainability.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025