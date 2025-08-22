Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Floods: CM Naidu Leads Crisis Response

In response to heavy floodwater inflows into the Godavari and Krishna rivers, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to ensure public safety and prevent misinformation. Floodwaters have submerged crops and disconnected villages, prompting the administration to prioritize precautionary measures and monitor supply chains for fertilisers.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amid heavy inflows in the Godavari and Krishna rivers, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to prevent public inconvenience. Reviewing the situation from New Delhi, Naidu conducted a teleconference with key officials to assess developments.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of preparedness and accurate information dissemination to avert inconvenience and misinformation. At remote locations, floodwaters have cut off villages and submerged agricultural lands, prompting urgent administrative actions.

Authorities have been ordered to alert residents, ensure supply chain stability for fertilisers, and prevent artificial scarcities. Despite receiving lower-than-expected rainfall, Amaravati experienced flooding from upstream downpours, highlighting a need for vigilance.

