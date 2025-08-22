Andhra Pradesh Braces for Floods: CM Naidu Leads Crisis Response

Amid heavy inflows in the Godavari and Krishna rivers, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to prevent public inconvenience. Reviewing the situation from New Delhi, Naidu conducted a teleconference with key officials to assess developments.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of preparedness and accurate information dissemination to avert inconvenience and misinformation. At remote locations, floodwaters have cut off villages and submerged agricultural lands, prompting urgent administrative actions.

Authorities have been ordered to alert residents, ensure supply chain stability for fertilisers, and prevent artificial scarcities. Despite receiving lower-than-expected rainfall, Amaravati experienced flooding from upstream downpours, highlighting a need for vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)