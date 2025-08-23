Left Menu

Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Rajasthan

Torrential rains have severely impacted parts of Rajasthan, particularly Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, and Tonk, leading to flood-like conditions. Roads and railways are disrupted, and relief operations by the Army and NDRF are underway. Many areas are under alerts due to continued heavy rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-08-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 17:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Severe rainfall has wreaked havoc in Rajasthan, with districts such as Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, and Tonk experiencing flood-like conditions. Authorities reported on Saturday that the deluge has submerged low-lying areas, causing significant disruption to road and rail connectivity in eastern Rajasthan, which has received the most rainfall.

Relief efforts are ongoing, with the Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducting operations in Kota, while the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been evacuating people from other affected regions. Disaster Relief Minister Kirodi Meena, alongside Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, is set to conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas today.

The meteorological department has reported that Bundi's Nainwa received 502 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Several districts recorded over 10 cm of rain, causing widespread waterlogging. Authorities have issued a red alert for Bhilwara and Chittorgarh, anticipating extremely heavy rainfall, with an orange alert in other affected regions.

