Tragic Accident Unfolds on Kota-Lalsot Highway

A container truck carrying cotton overturned on pilgrims, resulting in three deaths and eight injuries on the Kota-Lalsot highway, Bundi district. Following the incident, locals set fire to spilled cotton, blocking traffic. Officials promise safety measures amid supportive visits from authorities and political figures at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 04-01-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 21:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred on the Kota-Lalsot highway in Bundi district when a container truck carrying cotton overturned onto a group of pilgrims. The mishap resulted in three fatalities and eight injuries, according to local police on Sunday.

In response to the incident, angry villagers staged a protest by setting fire to the cotton that had spilled onto the road, causing significant traffic disruption. The victims, identified as Kishan Lal Kevat, Kalulal, and Rajaram, were all residents of the district.

Eminent officials, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajasthan Energy Minister Heeral Lal Nagar, visited the injured at the MBS hospital in Kota. They emphasized providing effective medical care and assured that precautionary measures, such as increased police patrols, would be introduced to prevent future accidents.

