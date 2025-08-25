Left Menu

Torrential Rains and Landslides Wreak Havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh faces disruption as heavy rainfall results in school closures, road blockages, and suspension of the Manimahesh Yatra. With a red alert issued for some districts, the state witnesses landslides and power outages. Over 1500 families affected while significant damages lead to losses worth Rs 2,348 crore.

25-08-2025
Himachal Pradesh is grappling with severe weather conditions as moderate to heavy rainfall disrupted normal life on Monday, leading to the closure of schools and colleges in eight out of the state's 12 districts. Additionally, 685 roads, including three national highways, were rendered impassable.

The meteorological office issued a red alert, predicting intense rainfall in isolated areas within Kangra and Chamba districts, urging residents to exercise caution. With an orange warning of heavy rainfall across parts of the state and a yellow alert continuing until August 31, authorities are bracing for further challenges.

The heavy rainfall has not only led to the suspension of the Manimahesh Yatra but also caused numerous landslides, road blockages, and power outages. Since June, over 155 lives have been lost in rain-related incidents, with financial damages amounting to Rs 2,348 crore, underscoring the severity of the monsoon's impact on the region.

