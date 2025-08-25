Tragic Roof Collapse Claims Life in Punjab

A 50-year-old woman lost her life after the roof of her mud house collapsed in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, according to local police.

Mukerian SHO Sub-Inspector Joginder Singh reported that preliminary investigations showed heavy rainfall caused the roof in Purana Bhangala village to give way, leading to the tragedy.

The victim, identified as Kashmiro Devi, was transported to the Civil Hospital in Mukerian, where she was pronounced dead. Further investigations are ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

