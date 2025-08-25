Tragic Roof Collapse Claims Life in Punjab
A 50-year-old woman, Kashmiro Devi, tragically died when her house's roof collapsed in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, following heavy rainfall. Preliminary investigations indicate the mud roof gave way during the storm. Devi was taken to Civil Hospital, where she was declared dead. Authorities are continuing their investigation.
A 50-year-old woman lost her life after the roof of her mud house collapsed in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, according to local police.
Mukerian SHO Sub-Inspector Joginder Singh reported that preliminary investigations showed heavy rainfall caused the roof in Purana Bhangala village to give way, leading to the tragedy.
The victim, identified as Kashmiro Devi, was transported to the Civil Hospital in Mukerian, where she was pronounced dead. Further investigations are ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.
