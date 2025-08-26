Left Menu

Unlocking Urban Inventory: Aawas Yojana’s Vision for Uttarakhand’s Housing Future

Aawas Yojana proposes a tech-enabled housing plan in Uttarakhand aiming to unlock ₹5,200 crore in unsold inventory, create 15.8 lakh jobs, and generate ₹300 crore in revenue over five years. It seeks government integration for pilot projects to boost urban rehabilitation, digital housing, and employment generation.

Dehradun, India — August 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dehradun, India — August 2025 — In a strategic push to revitalize Uttarakhand's housing sector, Aawas Yojana, a leading housing technology platform in India, has called on the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to greenlight a tech-enabled rehabilitation plan. This initiative aims to free up ₹5,200 crore of unsold urban real estate over the next five years, while simultaneously creating 15.8 lakh jobs and bringing in ₹300 crore in fiscal revenues.

For the first year, the platform forecasts unblocking ₹1,200 crore in sales, generating 3.6 lakh job-years, and contributing ₹72 crore in fiscal income to the state's coffers. By the fifth year, the platform expects to earn ₹174 crore in revenues from Uttarakhand alone and envisions national expansion to join the league of unicorn startups, setting Uttarakhand as a proptech leader.

Aawas Yojana is advocating for government-partnered pilot projects under MDDA and HRDA to demonstrate the viability of urban renewal plans. These projects are designed to utilize idle housing stock, ensure transparency through escrow-verified transactions, and harness AI-driven allocations to boost employment in construction-related services. The company operates a secure, digital housing ecosystem backed by TechYard Labs and WT IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd., recognized for technological innovations like the Uttarakhand Police Mobile App.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

