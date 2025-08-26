Kashmir's Waterways on Edge: Authorities Issue Safety Advisory Amid Intense Rains

Heavy rainfall lashed most parts of Kashmir on Tuesday, leading to swollen rivers and streams across the region. Authorities have urged residents to steer clear of hill slopes and water bodies due to unsafe conditions.

The Sheshnag Nallah in Pahalgam notably breached its historical water level high, flowing at 6.02 feet. The previous danger mark for this stream was 5.09 feet. Officials suggested that the sudden surge might be due to cloudburst events or intense rainfall accelerating the water flow.

With temperatures dropping significantly following the rains, there's potential for the Jhelum river's water level to rise throughout Tuesday evening. Authorities are closely watching the situation and have issued advisories for those in flood, landslide-prone, and low-lying areas. Restrictions are also placed on local tourist activities near water bodies until conditions stabilize.

