Left Menu

Kashmir's Waterways on Edge: Authorities Issue Safety Advisory Amid Intense Rains

Heavy rains in Kashmir have caused rivers and streams to swell, prompting officials to issue warnings against accessing hill slopes and water bodies. The Sheshnag Nallah in Pahalgam surpassed its all-time high water level due to the showers. Officials are monitoring water levels with advisory notices issued to locals and tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:36 IST
Kashmir's Waterways on Edge: Authorities Issue Safety Advisory Amid Intense Rains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfall lashed most parts of Kashmir on Tuesday, leading to swollen rivers and streams across the region. Authorities have urged residents to steer clear of hill slopes and water bodies due to unsafe conditions.

The Sheshnag Nallah in Pahalgam notably breached its historical water level high, flowing at 6.02 feet. The previous danger mark for this stream was 5.09 feet. Officials suggested that the sudden surge might be due to cloudburst events or intense rainfall accelerating the water flow.

With temperatures dropping significantly following the rains, there's potential for the Jhelum river's water level to rise throughout Tuesday evening. Authorities are closely watching the situation and have issued advisories for those in flood, landslide-prone, and low-lying areas. Restrictions are also placed on local tourist activities near water bodies until conditions stabilize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nugen's Game-Changing AI: From Concept to Confidence

Nugen's Game-Changing AI: From Concept to Confidence

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Revolution: 100% Free Essential Drugs for All

Assam's Healthcare Revolution: 100% Free Essential Drugs for All

 India
3
Kosovo Elects New Speaker, Paving Way for Government Formation

Kosovo Elects New Speaker, Paving Way for Government Formation

 Kosovo
4
Sattva Group and Aurm Revolutionize Luxury Housing with Vault Infrastructure

Sattva Group and Aurm Revolutionize Luxury Housing with Vault Infrastructure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025