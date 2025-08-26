Left Menu

Yamuna River Nears Danger Mark: Flood Warnings Issued

The Yamuna River is nearing its danger mark, prompting a flood warning by the Central Water Commission. Water levels have reached 204.56 meters at the Old Railway Bridge, with further increase likely due to water released from upstream barrages. Safety measures and evacuations are being prepared.

Updated: 26-08-2025 23:04 IST
  • India

The Central Water Commission issued a flood warning for the Yamuna River, as it approached the danger mark late Tuesday night. The Old Railway Bridge recorded a water level of 204.56 meters, slightly below the danger threshold of 205.33 meters.

The surge in water levels is primarily due to significant discharges from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages. Authorities have cautioned that the river may reach 205.36 meters soon, urging officials in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and prepare for potential evacuations.

Evacuation protocols kick in if water levels exceed 206 meters. Measures to inform and move residents living within the embankments are underway, as water from upstream takes approximately 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi, complicating the situation even with lower discharges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

