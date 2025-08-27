Left Menu

Heavy Rains Cause Chaos in Rajasthan

Rajasthan experiences chaos as severe rainfall leads to two drownings in Jalore, waterlogging at a Jaisalmer fair, and school damage in Bhilwara. A wall collapsed due to rains in Jaisalmer. Devgarh recorded the highest rainfall at 80mm, prompting further weather alerts across various regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-08-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 00:18 IST
Severe rainfall has wreaked havoc across Rajasthan, leading to tragic incidents and infrastructure challenges. Authorities report two people drowned in Jalore's rivers, swelled by the incessant rains.

In Jaisalmer, visitors faced difficulties as waterlogging disrupted fair activities. The continual rain also contributed to a wall collapse at a local stepwell.

Meanwhile, Bhilwara saw structural failure when part of a sealed school room gave way. The state's Meteorological Centre warns more rain is expected, with Devgarh recording 80mm—the highest in the state. Further precipitation is forecasted for various districts on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

