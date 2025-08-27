Heavy Rains Cause Chaos in Rajasthan

Severe rainfall has wreaked havoc across Rajasthan, leading to tragic incidents and infrastructure challenges. Authorities report two people drowned in Jalore's rivers, swelled by the incessant rains.

In Jaisalmer, visitors faced difficulties as waterlogging disrupted fair activities. The continual rain also contributed to a wall collapse at a local stepwell.

Meanwhile, Bhilwara saw structural failure when part of a sealed school room gave way. The state's Meteorological Centre warns more rain is expected, with Devgarh recording 80mm—the highest in the state. Further precipitation is forecasted for various districts on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)