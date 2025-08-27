Left Menu

Swift Evacuation Amidst Jammu Flash Floods

Following relentless rains, over 3,500 residents in Jammu were evacuated due to flash floods. The Jammu District Administration, along with various agencies, is working on rescue, relief operations, and restoring essential services. Temporary shelters and community kitchens have been established, with ongoing efforts to resume normalcy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-08-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 00:19 IST
Swift Evacuation Amidst Jammu Flash Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst persistently heavy rainfall, the Jammu District Administration led a rapid operation to evacuate more than 3,500 residents as flash floods wreaked havoc in the region. Officials reported significant efforts by multi-agency teams to execute evacuation and provide relief in severely impacted zones.

Collaborative efforts from the district administration, police, NDRF, SDRF, and Indian Army, alongside local volunteers, have prioritized moving vulnerable residents to safe locations, ensuring provision of essentials at temporary shelters. The Youth Hostel in Jammu has been transformed into a major shelter hub, supported by community kitchens offering food services.

Restoration of key infrastructures such as power and water supply is underway, with attention to road connectivity. Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas emphasized ongoing monitoring to maintain safety and deliver updates as necessary, reaffirming the administration's dedication to safeguarding residents and addressing critical needs efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

