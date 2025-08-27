Swift Evacuation Amidst Jammu Flash Floods

Amidst persistently heavy rainfall, the Jammu District Administration led a rapid operation to evacuate more than 3,500 residents as flash floods wreaked havoc in the region. Officials reported significant efforts by multi-agency teams to execute evacuation and provide relief in severely impacted zones.

Collaborative efforts from the district administration, police, NDRF, SDRF, and Indian Army, alongside local volunteers, have prioritized moving vulnerable residents to safe locations, ensuring provision of essentials at temporary shelters. The Youth Hostel in Jammu has been transformed into a major shelter hub, supported by community kitchens offering food services.

Restoration of key infrastructures such as power and water supply is underway, with attention to road connectivity. Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas emphasized ongoing monitoring to maintain safety and deliver updates as necessary, reaffirming the administration's dedication to safeguarding residents and addressing critical needs efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)