Brace for Showers: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert in Arunachal Pradesh

Parts of Arunachal Pradesh are bracing for heavy rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow alert' on Wednesday, indicating thunderstorms and significant downpours.

The areas affected include East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, West Siang, Changlang, Tirap, and Longding, with forecasts suggesting potential waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

Officials warn that rainfall may intensify between August 28 and 30, urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and follow local advisories diligently to ensure safety during this active monsoon period.

(With inputs from agencies.)