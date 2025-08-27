Left Menu

Kashmir Flood Alert: Authorities Mobilize as Rivers Rise

Heavy rains caused flooding in several areas of Srinagar and Anantnag in Kashmir. Authorities are working to manage the situation, with water levels expected to recede soon. The divisional administration has put departments on high alert and issued public safety advisories as measures are taken to mitigate potential damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:45 IST
Kashmir Flood Alert: Authorities Mobilize as Rivers Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains inundated several residential and commercial areas in the Srinagar and Anantnag districts of Kashmir, prompting authorities to issue flood alerts. Measures were swiftly implemented by the divisional administration to tackle the situation, ensuring public safety and minimizing potential damage, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

With water levels breaching danger marks in the Jhelum River due to incessant rainfall, district administrations and police evacuated residents from low-lying areas. Authorities have activated control rooms for early warning dissemination and are maintaining surveillance on vulnerable zones to prevent disasters akin to past flood events.

Javed Ahmed Rana, Kashmir's Minister for Jal Shakti, along with other officials, reviewed the flood preparedness and response protocols. The administration continues to monitor the changing water levels closely, issuing advisories for public safety, cautioning fishermen, and making arrangements for safe evacuations if required.

TRENDING

1
Assam Capital's Deluge: A Wake-Up Call for City Infrastructure

Assam Capital's Deluge: A Wake-Up Call for City Infrastructure

 India
2
CBI Raids Lead to Swift Disciplinary Action at Narcotics Bureau

CBI Raids Lead to Swift Disciplinary Action at Narcotics Bureau

 India
3
Minneapolis mayor says children are dead after a shooting at a Catholic school, reports AP.

Minneapolis mayor says children are dead after a shooting at a Catholic scho...

 Global
4
EU's Trade Chief Set for Pivotal India Visit amid FTA Progress

EU's Trade Chief Set for Pivotal India Visit amid FTA Progress

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025