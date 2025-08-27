Kashmir Flood Alert: Authorities Mobilize as Rivers Rise
Heavy rains caused flooding in several areas of Srinagar and Anantnag in Kashmir. Authorities are working to manage the situation, with water levels expected to recede soon. The divisional administration has put departments on high alert and issued public safety advisories as measures are taken to mitigate potential damage.
- Country:
- India
Heavy rains inundated several residential and commercial areas in the Srinagar and Anantnag districts of Kashmir, prompting authorities to issue flood alerts. Measures were swiftly implemented by the divisional administration to tackle the situation, ensuring public safety and minimizing potential damage, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
With water levels breaching danger marks in the Jhelum River due to incessant rainfall, district administrations and police evacuated residents from low-lying areas. Authorities have activated control rooms for early warning dissemination and are maintaining surveillance on vulnerable zones to prevent disasters akin to past flood events.
Javed Ahmed Rana, Kashmir's Minister for Jal Shakti, along with other officials, reviewed the flood preparedness and response protocols. The administration continues to monitor the changing water levels closely, issuing advisories for public safety, cautioning fishermen, and making arrangements for safe evacuations if required.
