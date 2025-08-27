Left Menu

Ganga and Yamuna Rising: Flood Threat Looms Over Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh's Sangam city faces a flood threat as Ganga and Yamuna rivers approach danger levels. The state government has intensified relief in 17 districts, relocating over 2.45 lakh people. Medical teams, shelters, and food supplies are deployed to assist affected residents, with ongoing rescue and relief operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Flood risks have re-emerged in Uttar Pradesh as water levels in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers approach critical levels, prompting immediate action from state authorities to bolster relief efforts across 17 affected districts.

According to officials, the Yamuna was recorded at 83.98 metres in Naini as of 4 PM on Wednesday, while the Ganga measured 83.79 metres in Phaphamau. The danger level in Prayagraj is set at 84.73 metres. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Abhishek Singh reported five operational relief shelters in Sadar, accommodating roughly 1,200 residents.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed district ministers to oversee flood operations personally. Relief Commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami confirmed the relocation of 2.45 lakh people from submerged zones. Medical teams are deployed, and relief materials, including boats, food packets, and health essentials, are being distributed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

