Left Menu

Deadly Building Collapse in Maharashtra: Family Tragedies and Legal Actions

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, twelve people died, including a mother and her child, after an unauthorized building collapsed. Six others sustained serious injuries. Authorities have arrested the builder. Ongoing operations focus on clearing debris, temporarily sheltering affected families, and pursuing legal actions against those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 27-08-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 23:11 IST
Deadly Building Collapse in Maharashtra: Family Tragedies and Legal Actions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic building collapse in Maharashtra's Palghar district has claimed the lives of twelve individuals, among them a mother and her child. The incident occurred on Wednesday when an unauthorized four-story structure gave way, crashing into a nearby vacant tenement, officials reported.

The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) confirmed that six individuals died while being treated at hospitals. The extensive operation to clear debris continues, more than 20 hours after the collapse occurred at Ramabai Apartment. To date, six bodies have been retrieved, while police have apprehended the building's developer following a complaint by VVMC.

As authorities work tirelessly to clear the rubble and house displaced families temporarily at Chandansar Samajmandir, they are also ensuring access to essential services like food and medical aid for victims. The collapse has prompted urgent measures, including the vacating of nearby tenements to prevent further tragedy, VVMC officials announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana Abolishes Stamp Duty on Small Plots to Spur Housing

Haryana Abolishes Stamp Duty on Small Plots to Spur Housing

 India
2
Epic Battles and Surprises: US Open Day Four Highlights

Epic Battles and Surprises: US Open Day Four Highlights

 Global
3
Justice, Transparency, and Dissent: The Supreme Court's Internal Debate

Justice, Transparency, and Dissent: The Supreme Court's Internal Debate

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes Minneapolis Church: Gunman Targets School Children

Tragedy Strikes Minneapolis Church: Gunman Targets School Children

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025