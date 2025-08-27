Deadly Building Collapse in Maharashtra: Family Tragedies and Legal Actions

A tragic building collapse in Maharashtra's Palghar district has claimed the lives of twelve individuals, among them a mother and her child. The incident occurred on Wednesday when an unauthorized four-story structure gave way, crashing into a nearby vacant tenement, officials reported.

The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) confirmed that six individuals died while being treated at hospitals. The extensive operation to clear debris continues, more than 20 hours after the collapse occurred at Ramabai Apartment. To date, six bodies have been retrieved, while police have apprehended the building's developer following a complaint by VVMC.

As authorities work tirelessly to clear the rubble and house displaced families temporarily at Chandansar Samajmandir, they are also ensuring access to essential services like food and medical aid for victims. The collapse has prompted urgent measures, including the vacating of nearby tenements to prevent further tragedy, VVMC officials announced.

