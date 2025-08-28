Uttarakhand's Crisis: Disaster Management Amidst Natural Calamity

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assessed the aftermath of a natural disaster in Syanachatti, Uttarkashi, on Wednesday, focusing on ongoing interventions to mitigate a temporary lake's impact. The lake emerged after debris obstructed the Yamuna river's channel.

Dhami communicated with affected residents, pledging comprehensive support. He instructed immediate sediment removal from the river's path to expedite drainage. Heavy rains on August 21 had triggered this disruption, leading to severe flooding that displaced approximately 300 people and submerged infrastructural elements such as a national highway bridge section.

Response units, including the SDRF and NDRF, collaborate with local agencies to clear debris. Meanwhile, district authorities are tasked with documenting losses and facilitating crop procurement to alleviate market disruptions. The government is also initiating a geological study to probe potential causes of recurring landslides.