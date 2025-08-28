Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Crisis: Disaster Management Amidst Natural Calamity

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited disaster-hit Syanachatti to review efforts to manage a temporary lake formed by debris blocking the Yamuna river. Heavy rainfall had caused flooding, affecting homes and hotels, while teams work to restore water flow and assess damages for aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarkashi | Updated: 28-08-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 00:09 IST
Uttarakhand's Crisis: Disaster Management Amidst Natural Calamity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assessed the aftermath of a natural disaster in Syanachatti, Uttarkashi, on Wednesday, focusing on ongoing interventions to mitigate a temporary lake's impact. The lake emerged after debris obstructed the Yamuna river's channel.

Dhami communicated with affected residents, pledging comprehensive support. He instructed immediate sediment removal from the river's path to expedite drainage. Heavy rains on August 21 had triggered this disruption, leading to severe flooding that displaced approximately 300 people and submerged infrastructural elements such as a national highway bridge section.

Response units, including the SDRF and NDRF, collaborate with local agencies to clear debris. Meanwhile, district authorities are tasked with documenting losses and facilitating crop procurement to alleviate market disruptions. The government is also initiating a geological study to probe potential causes of recurring landslides.

TRENDING

1
Haryana Abolishes Stamp Duty on Small Plots to Spur Housing

Haryana Abolishes Stamp Duty on Small Plots to Spur Housing

 India
2
Epic Battles and Surprises: US Open Day Four Highlights

Epic Battles and Surprises: US Open Day Four Highlights

 Global
3
Justice, Transparency, and Dissent: The Supreme Court's Internal Debate

Justice, Transparency, and Dissent: The Supreme Court's Internal Debate

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes Minneapolis Church: Gunman Targets School Children

Tragedy Strikes Minneapolis Church: Gunman Targets School Children

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025