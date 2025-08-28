Left Menu

Night of Turmoil: Russian Strikes Hit Kyiv

Kyiv faced a severe overnight Russian attack resulting in one death and four injuries, with significant damage across city districts. A kindergarten was set ablaze and several buildings, including apartments, sustained structural harm. Officials reported these frightening developments amid escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 07:20 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 07:20 IST
Night of Turmoil: Russian Strikes Hit Kyiv
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kyiv was subjected to a massive night-time Russian assault, according to officials on Thursday. The attack resulted in one death, four injuries, and extensive damage to several city districts.

Tymur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, confirmed the deployment of missiles in the attack. Among the damaged buildings, a kindergarten caught fire.

Mayor Vitaly Klitschko reported via Telegram that four individuals were hospitalized from the Dniprovskyi district. Additionally, multiple apartment floors east of the city sustained damage, and a high-rise building was ablaze across the river.

TRENDING

1
Carlos Alcaraz Dominates with a Flawless Victory at the U.S. Open

Carlos Alcaraz Dominates with a Flawless Victory at the U.S. Open

 Global
2
Enhanced Games vs Sporting Authorities: A Billion-Dollar Legal Clash

Enhanced Games vs Sporting Authorities: A Billion-Dollar Legal Clash

 Global
3
Night of Turmoil: Russian Strikes Hit Kyiv

Night of Turmoil: Russian Strikes Hit Kyiv

 Global
4
Delayed Talks: Japan-U.S. Investment Pact Awaits Finalization

Delayed Talks: Japan-U.S. Investment Pact Awaits Finalization

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025