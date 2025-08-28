Night of Turmoil: Russian Strikes Hit Kyiv

Kyiv was subjected to a massive night-time Russian assault, according to officials on Thursday. The attack resulted in one death, four injuries, and extensive damage to several city districts.

Tymur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, confirmed the deployment of missiles in the attack. Among the damaged buildings, a kindergarten caught fire.

Mayor Vitaly Klitschko reported via Telegram that four individuals were hospitalized from the Dniprovskyi district. Additionally, multiple apartment floors east of the city sustained damage, and a high-rise building was ablaze across the river.