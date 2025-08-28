Tragedy in Virar: Building Collapse Claims 15 Lives
A building collapse in Virar, Maharashtra, results in 15 deaths after an unauthorised four-storey structure falls onto an adjacent vacant tenement. The tragedy occurred during a birthday party, and rescue operations by NDRF continue to search for survivors under the debris.
Tragedy struck Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district as a building collapse claimed 15 lives, officials confirmed on Thursday. Overnight, three more bodies were recovered from the rubble, raising the death toll.
The unauthorised four-storey building, comprising nearly 50 flats, crashed onto an empty adjacent structure at Vijay Nagar around midnight on Wednesday.
Amidst the chaos, a one-year-old girl's birthday party was being celebrated on the fourth floor when 12 flats in the building's wing gave way, trapping residents and guests beneath the debris.
Palghar District Collector, Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar, confirmed the rising death toll while assuring that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue teams persist in their efforts to clear the debris, ensuring no victims remain trapped.
