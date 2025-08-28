Left Menu

Tragedy in Virar: Building Collapse Claims 15 Lives

A building collapse in Virar, Maharashtra, results in 15 deaths after an unauthorised four-storey structure falls onto an adjacent vacant tenement. The tragedy occurred during a birthday party, and rescue operations by NDRF continue to search for survivors under the debris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 28-08-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 09:19 IST
Tragedy in Virar: Building Collapse Claims 15 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district as a building collapse claimed 15 lives, officials confirmed on Thursday. Overnight, three more bodies were recovered from the rubble, raising the death toll.

The unauthorised four-storey building, comprising nearly 50 flats, crashed onto an empty adjacent structure at Vijay Nagar around midnight on Wednesday.

Amidst the chaos, a one-year-old girl's birthday party was being celebrated on the fourth floor when 12 flats in the building's wing gave way, trapping residents and guests beneath the debris.

Palghar District Collector, Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar, confirmed the rising death toll while assuring that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue teams persist in their efforts to clear the debris, ensuring no victims remain trapped.

TRENDING

1
Manchester United Faces Shock Cup Upset Against Grimsby Town

Manchester United Faces Shock Cup Upset Against Grimsby Town

 United Kingdom
2
Pioneering Smart Homes: LG Soft India and CUSAT Collaboration

Pioneering Smart Homes: LG Soft India and CUSAT Collaboration

 India
3
Hong Kong's National Security Trial: A Spotlight on Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong's National Security Trial: A Spotlight on Jimmy Lai

 Global
4
Deadly Drone Strikes Shatter Kyiv's Night Sky

Deadly Drone Strikes Shatter Kyiv's Night Sky

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025