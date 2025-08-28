Left Menu

Reviving Altadena: Turning Ashes into Timber

In the aftermath of the Eaton wildfire, Angel City Lumber is using charred trees to help rebuild neighborhoods in Altadena, Los Angeles. The initiative faces funding and staffing challenges but aims to produce up to 2 million board feet of lumber for reconstruction at reduced prices.

The Eaton wildfire in January left over 14,000 acres east of Los Angeles in ruins. In a unique recovery effort, Angel City Lumber is repurposing charred logs and trees to assist in rebuilding neighborhoods devastated by the blaze.

Founder Jeff Perry spearheads the Altadena Reciprocity Project to transform damaged trees into usable lumber. The goal is to produce up to 2 million board feet for reconstruction in Altadena, where lumber will be offered at a discounted rate. However, challenges persist as more funding and workers are still needed.

The company's efforts are crucial for homeowners like Matthew Burrows, who lost almost everything in the fire. He hopes to preserve a cherished tree lost in the fire, aiming to keep its legacy alive. Despite obstacles, the initiative continues, aiming to breathe new life into affected communities.

