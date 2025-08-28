Reviving Altadena: Turning Ashes into Timber

The Eaton wildfire in January left over 14,000 acres east of Los Angeles in ruins. In a unique recovery effort, Angel City Lumber is repurposing charred logs and trees to assist in rebuilding neighborhoods devastated by the blaze.

Founder Jeff Perry spearheads the Altadena Reciprocity Project to transform damaged trees into usable lumber. The goal is to produce up to 2 million board feet for reconstruction in Altadena, where lumber will be offered at a discounted rate. However, challenges persist as more funding and workers are still needed.

The company's efforts are crucial for homeowners like Matthew Burrows, who lost almost everything in the fire. He hopes to preserve a cherished tree lost in the fire, aiming to keep its legacy alive. Despite obstacles, the initiative continues, aiming to breathe new life into affected communities.

