Deluge in Punjab: Catastrophic Flooding Sparks Crisis in Pakistan

Severe floods in Pakistan's Punjab province have claimed at least 17 lives, submerged villages, and displaced over 250,000 people. Triggered by excessive rains and dam releases from India, the crisis has prompted mass evacuations and calls for international aid as infrastructure and agricultural lands suffer extensive damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 17 people have perished in the catastrophic floods that have engulfed hundreds of villages in Pakistan's Punjab province in the last 24 hours, officials reported on Thursday.

The flooding of the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers has sparked mass evacuations, destroyed infrastructure, and inundated millions of acres of agricultural land in the region with a population exceeding 130 million.

The devastation has affected more than 1.2 million residents, with over 250,000 already displaced and taking refuge in temporary shelters, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

