Deluge in Punjab: Catastrophic Flooding Sparks Crisis in Pakistan

At least 17 people have perished in the catastrophic floods that have engulfed hundreds of villages in Pakistan's Punjab province in the last 24 hours, officials reported on Thursday.

The flooding of the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers has sparked mass evacuations, destroyed infrastructure, and inundated millions of acres of agricultural land in the region with a population exceeding 130 million.

The devastation has affected more than 1.2 million residents, with over 250,000 already displaced and taking refuge in temporary shelters, according to officials.

