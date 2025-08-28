Land Secured for Lucknow's New Water Treatment Plant

The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench was apprised on Thursday about a proposed water treatment plant for the city, with 4.6 hectares of land assigned in Bakshi Ka Talab. The court instructed officials to deliver a detailed progress report on the project by October 15.

District Magistrate Vishak G. and other officials informed the court about the steps taken for the plant's construction. The division bench, comprising Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Manish Kumar, is overseeing the matter, originally brought to court by a PIL filed in 2016 by Utkarsh Seva Sansthan.

During the hearing, Jal Nigam Managing Director Ramakant Pandey communicated that technical evaluations need to be made by the Central Water Commission and the Irrigation Department. Consequently, the court ordered these entities to participate in the petition, with the Urban Development Secretary also required to submit an affidavit.

