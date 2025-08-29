Bana Eco Works Launches Kannur Waste Plant: A New Era in Urban Sustainability

Bana Eco Works has inaugurated a cutting-edge animal waste rendering plant in Kannur, Bengaluru East, marking a significant advancement in urban waste management. The facility, capable of processing up to 50 tonnes of waste daily, utilizes advanced technologies to convert animal by-products into valuable materials, such as poultry and feather meal, while maintaining rigorous environmental standards.

At the opening, Founding Partner Abhishek MN emphasized the plant's role in scientific and efficient waste management, highlighting its contribution to public health and sustainability. The facility's design ensures swift collection and treatment of waste, effectively eliminating dumping and protecting local communities.

This initiative underscores the potential of public-private partnerships in developing eco-friendly and economically viable urban solutions, setting a benchmark for other cities. Bana Eco Works aims to expand this model across Bengaluru, reinforcing its leadership in innovative waste management.

