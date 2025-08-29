Spicomellus: The Spiky Dinosaur from Morocco

A remarkable new dinosaur species, Spicomellus, has been unearthed in the Atlas Mountains of Morocco, dating back approximately 165 million years. This ancient creature, adorned with long spikes and extensive armor, represents one of the most extreme members of the ankylosaur family known to date.

Measuring up to 13 feet in length and weighing between one to two tons, Spicomellus walked on all fours, moving slowly across what was then a coastal floodplain. These armored plant-eaters are among the oldest examples of their species, providing new insights into the evolution of ankylosaur dinosaurs.

Research teams are heralding this find as a significant addition to our understanding of dinosaur evolution, as the fossilized remains—unearthed near the Moroccan town of Boulemane—are strikingly well-preserved, showcasing features unlike any other known creature.