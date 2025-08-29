Left Menu

Torrential Rains Paralyze Manali, Tourist Haven under Siege

Heavy rains have devastated the Manali region, especially along the Beas River, severely damaging infrastructure and stranding tourists. Roads and connectivity are cut off, impacting tourism, local businesses, and agriculture. Recovery efforts are underway as officials plan to restore connectivity and revive the tourism sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manali | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:53 IST
Torrential Rains Paralyze Manali, Tourist Haven under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in the Manali region, transforming its landscape and disrupting life significantly. The relentless downpours have severely affected areas along the Beas River, turning them into virtual riverbeds.

Tourist hotspots such as the Manali-Kullu National Highway, and its adjacent areas, have been particularly hard-hit. With major road links severed, tourists find themselves stranded, with movement to and from Manali becoming a logistical nightmare.

The impact is equally pronounced on local businesses and agriculture, with apple growers experiencing significant losses and hospitality revenues plummeting. Authorities face mounting pressure to rehabilitate infrastructure and rejuvenate the tourism sector swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Struggle Amid Economic Woes

European Markets Struggle Amid Economic Woes

 Global
2
Political Leaders Unite to Address Punjab's Flood Crisis

Political Leaders Unite to Address Punjab's Flood Crisis

 India
3
Flood Recovery and Relief Efforts Intensify in Kamareddy and Medak

Flood Recovery and Relief Efforts Intensify in Kamareddy and Medak

 India
4
Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit Amid Maratha Agitation

Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit Amid Maratha Agitation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025