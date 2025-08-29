Torrential Rains Paralyze Manali, Tourist Haven under Siege

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in the Manali region, transforming its landscape and disrupting life significantly. The relentless downpours have severely affected areas along the Beas River, turning them into virtual riverbeds.

Tourist hotspots such as the Manali-Kullu National Highway, and its adjacent areas, have been particularly hard-hit. With major road links severed, tourists find themselves stranded, with movement to and from Manali becoming a logistical nightmare.

The impact is equally pronounced on local businesses and agriculture, with apple growers experiencing significant losses and hospitality revenues plummeting. Authorities face mounting pressure to rehabilitate infrastructure and rejuvenate the tourism sector swiftly.

