Delhi Deluge: Political Storm Over Waterlogged Roads

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticized the Delhi government for waterlogging after rains, alleging corruption in drain desilting. The BJP countered, citing prompt drainage measures. The Congress joined in, accusing neglect and inadequate infrastructure, which resulted in traffic snarls and hardships for Delhi residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:18 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has brought accusations against the Delhi government regarding severe waterlogging in the city following recent rains. The party alleges corruption in drain desilting activities, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) insists it managed effective drainage despite extended monsoon rains.

Criticism also came from the opposition Congress Party, which slammed the ruling authorities for failing to address the rain-induced chaos. Congress leaders highlighted the plight of poor residents in unauthorized areas and the overall city's struggling infrastructure, which led to significant inconvenience and traffic disruptions.

AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj and Congress's Devender Yadav demanded accountability and proper solutions from the administration. Meanwhile, BJP's Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva praised the efforts of government agencies, maintaining life remained largely unaffected amidst a prolonged monsoon season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

