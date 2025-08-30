Left Menu

Unraveling the Secrets of the Japan Trench: A Deep Dive into Earthquake Science

Expedition 405 of the International Ocean Discovery Programme embarked on a mission to the Japan Trench, where scientists drilled into a fault zone involved in the 2011 Tohoku earthquake. The goal was to understand tsunami-generating earthquakes better and improve global resilience against future megathrust earthquakes.

Quebec | Updated: 30-08-2025 08:50 IST
Far beneath the waves in the Japan Trench, scientists are uncovering hidden clues about some of the world's most powerful earthquakes and tsunamis. Beginning in September 2024, Expedition 405 of the International Ocean Discovery Programme set sail on the Chikyu, the largest scientific drilling ship, to explore offshore Japan.

The expedition involved 60 scientists focused on retrieving deep-sea sediment cores, probing a fault zone directly linked to the catastrophic 2011 Tohoku mega-earthquake. This marked only the second deep-drilling attempt to access this area, part of an effort to comprehend the triggering conditions for such devastating natural events.

As the drilling progressed, scientists revelled in new discoveries, including the décollement zone where tectonic activity begins. Core samples revealed sediments that might explain the mechanics of tectonic plate slip, contributing to a better grasp of earthquake mechanics and advancing strategies for tsunami hazard preparedness worldwide.

