Left Menu

Offering milk, flowers to sea, silent processions mark 21st Tsunami anniversary in TN

Over 8,000 lives were said to have been lost due to the impact of the tsunami in the state.In Tuticorin, fishermen gathered on the coast and paid their respects and later held a commemoration.In Chennai, the BJP members joined the people at Pattinampakkam-Srinivasapuram beach and offered milk to the sea.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-12-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 10:46 IST
Offering milk, flowers to sea, silent processions mark 21st Tsunami anniversary in TN
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of people gathered at the beaches and offered milk and flowers to the sea, and those from the affected villages in Tamil Nadu took out silent processions on Friday in remembrance of thousands of lives lost during the devastating Tsunami in 2004.

Commemorations were held in Nagapattinam, Kanyakumari, Cuddalore, and Chennai coastal areas which were among the worst affected when a massive tidal wave triggered by an undersea earthquake in Indian Ocean off Sumatra, Indonesia, lashed the coastal Tamil Nadu, 21 years ago.

The people from 25 affected fishing villages in Nagapattinam district observed the 21st anniversary by taking out silent processions. Floral tributes were paid at the memorial sites in Kanyakumari, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Chennai. Over 8,000 lives were said to have been lost due to the impact of the tsunami in the state.

In Tuticorin, fishermen gathered on the coast and paid their respects and later held a commemoration.

In Chennai, the BJP members joined the people at Pattinampakkam-Srinivasapuram beach and offered milk to the sea. They later distributed food to the local fishermen.

At Vedaranyam, the AIADMK members led by former state minister O S Manian paid floral tributes to the tsunami victims at Arokattuthurai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

 Global
2
ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

 Global
3
Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

 United States
4
Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025