Tragedy Amidst the Torrents: Risk and Resilience in Punjab's Floods

A missing man's body was discovered in Punjab's Beas river amidst flood relief efforts. Persistent heavy rain has raised water levels, leading to mass evacuations. While water levels are receding, significant agricultural damage remains. Efforts continue to support the flood-affected population through aid and essentials distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kapurthala | Updated: 30-08-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 09:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a missing 40-year-old man was found in the Beas river, as Punjab battles severe flooding, authorities reported on Saturday.

In response to rising floodwaters from persistent heavy rains, over 7,600 people have been evacuated in Punjab. The inundation has resulted from swollen rivers and rivulets, exacerbating conditions throughout the region.

Efforts to provide relief continue, with officials like MP Balbir Singh Seechewal organizing aid distribution, including cooked meals and grocery essentials, to impacted residents and farmers still facing substantial water damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

