Tragedy Amidst the Torrents: Risk and Resilience in Punjab's Floods

The body of a missing 40-year-old man was found in the Beas river, as Punjab battles severe flooding, authorities reported on Saturday.

In response to rising floodwaters from persistent heavy rains, over 7,600 people have been evacuated in Punjab. The inundation has resulted from swollen rivers and rivulets, exacerbating conditions throughout the region.

Efforts to provide relief continue, with officials like MP Balbir Singh Seechewal organizing aid distribution, including cooked meals and grocery essentials, to impacted residents and farmers still facing substantial water damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)