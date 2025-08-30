Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Jammu Village: Cloudburst Claims Four Lives

A devastating cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including two brothers. The incident triggered flash floods that swept away two houses and a school. Rescue efforts are ongoing for one missing person. Authorities are providing aid to affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramban/Jammu | Updated: 30-08-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 11:23 IST
Tragedy Strikes Jammu Village: Cloudburst Claims Four Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic cloudburst claimed four lives in a remote village within Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials reported on Saturday. The disaster caused flash floods late Friday night, demolishing two houses and a school in its wake.

Rescue teams, comprising local volunteers, police, and the State Disaster Response Force, uncovered the bodies after an exhaustive search. The search continues for one missing person amidst the debris, a task overseen by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Alyas Khan and Senior Superintendent of Police Arun Gupta.

Jammu and Kashmir officials, including Union minister Jitendra Singh and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, extended condolences and ensured comprehensive aid deployment. The incident underscores ongoing concerns about natural disaster preparedness in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

