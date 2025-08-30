Tragedy Strikes Jammu Village: Cloudburst Claims Four Lives

A catastrophic cloudburst claimed four lives in a remote village within Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials reported on Saturday. The disaster caused flash floods late Friday night, demolishing two houses and a school in its wake.

Rescue teams, comprising local volunteers, police, and the State Disaster Response Force, uncovered the bodies after an exhaustive search. The search continues for one missing person amidst the debris, a task overseen by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Alyas Khan and Senior Superintendent of Police Arun Gupta.

Jammu and Kashmir officials, including Union minister Jitendra Singh and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, extended condolences and ensured comprehensive aid deployment. The incident underscores ongoing concerns about natural disaster preparedness in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)