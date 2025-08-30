Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu's Vision for Water-Powered Prosperity in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu vowed to transform the region with extensive water projects, urging locals to utilize these resources for development. Naidu emphasized the significant achievements in channeling Krishna River waters to Kuppam and promised further infrastructural developments, including interlinking rivers and promoting industrial investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:20 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has pledged to deliver water to every acre in the state, urging citizens to capitalize on this resource for development. During the 'Jala Harati' ritual at the Kuppam branch canal, Naidu emphasized water's transformative potential, calling it the essence of life and community growth.

The Chief Minister lauded the engineering marvel of channeling Krishna River water to Kuppam via the Handri Neeva canal, a remarkable feat covering 738 km and lifting water by 700 meters. Naidu highlighted the comparison to the Krishna Pushakarams, stating the event marked a significant milestone in water management in the region.

Expressing commitment to the Rayalaseema region's transformation, Naidu outlined plans to prioritize horticulture and attract industries in various sectors to boost local investments. He also announced developments in the Kuppam constituency, including a manufacturing plant for iPhone parts and enhanced connectivity with Bengaluru through the upcoming Kuppam airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

