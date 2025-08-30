Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: E-Rickshaw Accident Claims Young Schoolgirl's Life in Delhi

A 34-year-old e-rickshaw driver was arrested for causing the death of an eight-year-old girl in Delhi after the vehicle overturned. The incident, occurring after a collision, led police to trace the suspect using CCTV and local intelligence. The case is under investigation.

Tragedy Strikes: E-Rickshaw Accident Claims Young Schoolgirl's Life in Delhi
An e-rickshaw accident resulted in the tragic death of an eight-year-old schoolgirl in Delhi's Jafrabad area, with the driver now in custody. The e-rickshaw overturned following a collision with a motorcycle.

According to the police, the vehicle's driver, a 34-year-old identified as Shahnwaz from Babarpur, was apprehended through extensive review of CCTV footage and local intelligence reports. The incident, reported at 7.30 am, left the third-grade student critically injured, leading to her death at GTB Hospital.

The police registered the case under sections related to rash driving and causing death by negligence. Investigations continue as efforts are made to ascertain the full sequence of events. The e-rickshaw involved has been seized as evidence, with further interrogation of the accused planned.

