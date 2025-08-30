Tragedy Strikes: E-Rickshaw Accident Claims Young Schoolgirl's Life in Delhi

An e-rickshaw accident resulted in the tragic death of an eight-year-old schoolgirl in Delhi's Jafrabad area, with the driver now in custody. The e-rickshaw overturned following a collision with a motorcycle.

According to the police, the vehicle's driver, a 34-year-old identified as Shahnwaz from Babarpur, was apprehended through extensive review of CCTV footage and local intelligence reports. The incident, reported at 7.30 am, left the third-grade student critically injured, leading to her death at GTB Hospital.

The police registered the case under sections related to rash driving and causing death by negligence. Investigations continue as efforts are made to ascertain the full sequence of events. The e-rickshaw involved has been seized as evidence, with further interrogation of the accused planned.