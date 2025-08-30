Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Devastating Cloudbursts: Resilience Amidst Ruins

Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district is reeling after heavy rain and cloudbursts wreaked havoc, leaving six dead and 11 missing. Rescue operations are underway in devastated areas like Chenagad and Chamoli. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has emphasized priority on relief and advised constant vigilance in susceptible regions.

In the wake of relentless rain and destructive cloudbursts, Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district is grappling with the aftermath of nature's fury. Search efforts have intensified to locate 11 missing individuals following the calamity that claimed six lives, leaving towns under a significant amount of debris.

The Chenagad area stood especially impacted, with numerous shops and dhabas swept away by the force of the water. Rudraprayag District Magistrate Prateek Jain noted the critical importance of restoring road access to facilitate the movement of heavy machinery for effective rescue and relief operations.

With frequent natural disasters plaguing Uttarakhand this season, the state's disaster management has remained vigilant, guided by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's directive to prioritize relief and precautionary measures. The ongoing commitment to safeguarding lives is crucial amid these trying times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

