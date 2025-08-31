Punjab Grapples with Flood Fury Amidst Torrential Rains

Punjab is battling severe flood conditions as heavy rains continue to swell the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, causing widespread devastation. The meteorological department has issued warnings for additional rainfall, potentially worsening the ongoing crisis.

In the past 24 hours, Amritsar was hit with 60.9 mm of rainfall, while Ludhiana experienced 30.4 mm. Other regions such as Bathinda and Faridkot reported substantial precipitation as well, adding to the distress in the region.

With numerous villages in districts like Pathankot and Gurdaspur severely affected by the floods, rescue operations led by the NDRF, Army, and local authorities are in full swing, striving to safeguard and aid the impacted communities.