Punjab's Flood Crisis: Governor Kataria's Concerns and Ground Reality

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria voiced alarm over the escalating flood situation in the Mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi, as reported by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal.

Kataria, currently in Ludhiana for a function, engaged in a phone call with Seechewal to assess the flood impact, expressing a desire to visit the affected region personally.

The Kapurthala administration alerted residents in Sultanpur Lodhi to evacuate urgently, following the Beas river's water level surge to 2.35 lakh cusecs, compounded by a fresh meteorological warning of heavy rains.

