Punjab's Flood Crisis: Governor Kataria's Concerns and Ground Reality
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria expressed concern over flooding in Sultanpur Lodhi after speaking with AAP MP Balbir Singh Seechewal. Rising water levels in the Beas river, due to relentless rains, have prompted an alert for residents to relocate to safer areas. Several districts remain severely affected.
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria voiced alarm over the escalating flood situation in the Mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi, as reported by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal.
Kataria, currently in Ludhiana for a function, engaged in a phone call with Seechewal to assess the flood impact, expressing a desire to visit the affected region personally.
The Kapurthala administration alerted residents in Sultanpur Lodhi to evacuate urgently, following the Beas river's water level surge to 2.35 lakh cusecs, compounded by a fresh meteorological warning of heavy rains.
