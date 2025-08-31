Left Menu

Punjab's Flood Crisis: Governor Kataria's Concerns and Ground Reality

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria expressed concern over flooding in Sultanpur Lodhi after speaking with AAP MP Balbir Singh Seechewal. Rising water levels in the Beas river, due to relentless rains, have prompted an alert for residents to relocate to safer areas. Several districts remain severely affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kapurthala | Updated: 31-08-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 22:07 IST
Punjab's Flood Crisis: Governor Kataria's Concerns and Ground Reality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria voiced alarm over the escalating flood situation in the Mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi, as reported by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal.

Kataria, currently in Ludhiana for a function, engaged in a phone call with Seechewal to assess the flood impact, expressing a desire to visit the affected region personally.

The Kapurthala administration alerted residents in Sultanpur Lodhi to evacuate urgently, following the Beas river's water level surge to 2.35 lakh cusecs, compounded by a fresh meteorological warning of heavy rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children to Guatemala

Judge Blocks Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children to Guatemala

 Global
2
Jessica Pegula Powers Through to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals

Jessica Pegula Powers Through to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals

 Global
3
Akane Yamaguchi's Triple Triumph and Shi Yuqi's Historic Victory at Badminton Worlds

Akane Yamaguchi's Triple Triumph and Shi Yuqi's Historic Victory at Badminto...

 Global
4
Himachal Pradesh Faces Torrential Rains: Education Institutions Closed Amid Widespread Devastation

Himachal Pradesh Faces Torrential Rains: Education Institutions Closed Amid ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025