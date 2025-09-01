Revamping the Hirakud Dam: A Necessity for Sustained Excellence

Hirakud Dam, recognized as the longest earthen dam globally, is currently undergoing a critical overhaul to improve its structural integrity and functional capacity. Senior officials confirm that, although the dam's core strength is robust, certain superficial cracks and cavities require immediate attention upstream.

Sudhir Kumar Sahu, Additional Chief Engineer of Hirakud Dam Circle, revealed ongoing and planned efforts to rectify these issues. Sahu noted plans for an additional spillway construction to enhance water release capacity. This, alongside underwater treatment and gate automation, forms part of three major enhancement packages funded by central and state government collaboration.

The Central Water Commission supports these provisions, emphasizing the need for increased facilities to manage potential maximum flooding. While the existing spillway handles 15 lakh cusec, the new construction aims to manage up to 24.6 lakh cusec. Cooperation between state and central governments remains crucial in sustaining the dam's long-term functionality.

