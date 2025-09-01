Afghanistan's Deadly Earthquake: Over 600 Lives Lost, Challenges Ahead

A devastating earthquake has struck Afghanistan, claiming the lives of more than 600 people and injuring over 1,500, according to official reports. The natural disaster further burdens a country already facing severe humanitarian challenges.

The quake, registering a magnitude of 6, heavily impacted the eastern provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar. The Afghan interior ministry reported severe casualties and widespread destruction of homes, necessitating an urgent response from the Taliban-led government.

Rescue operations are underway as helicopters transport the injured to hospitals, while military teams scour the affected areas for survivors. Despite the severity of the situation, no foreign government assistance has been offered yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)