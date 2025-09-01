Left Menu

Afghanistan's Deadly Earthquake: Over 600 Lives Lost, Challenges Ahead

A devastating earthquake in Afghanistan has killed over 600 people and injured 1,500, straining the country's resources already tested by multiple crises. The Taliban-run government is mobilizing efforts for comprehensive support. Many villages were razed, and rescuers are racing against time to find survivors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 12:42 IST
Afghanistan's Deadly Earthquake: Over 600 Lives Lost, Challenges Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating earthquake has struck Afghanistan, claiming the lives of more than 600 people and injuring over 1,500, according to official reports. The natural disaster further burdens a country already facing severe humanitarian challenges.

The quake, registering a magnitude of 6, heavily impacted the eastern provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar. The Afghan interior ministry reported severe casualties and widespread destruction of homes, necessitating an urgent response from the Taliban-led government.

Rescue operations are underway as helicopters transport the injured to hospitals, while military teams scour the affected areas for survivors. Despite the severity of the situation, no foreign government assistance has been offered yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vedanta Ltd Sets New Standard with Rs 450 Crore Employee Stock Options

Vedanta Ltd Sets New Standard with Rs 450 Crore Employee Stock Options

 India
2
Eric Trump Champions Crypto at Tokyo Metaplanet Meeting

Eric Trump Champions Crypto at Tokyo Metaplanet Meeting

 Global
3
Amit Shah Leads Charge for Jammu Flood Relief

Amit Shah Leads Charge for Jammu Flood Relief

 India
4
India Keeps a Close Watch on Allies Post-Pahalgam Attack

India Keeps a Close Watch on Allies Post-Pahalgam Attack

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025